Woman stabbed outside Waterloo Dollar Tree

WATERLOO — A woman was stabbed with a kitchen knife Wednesday night during what “appeared to be a mutual fight” with another woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot, according to Lt. Steve Bose.

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported the woman at about 7 p.m. from the store in the 1300 block of Logan Avenue to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Police were seen investigating around two parked vehicles.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the public is not believed to be in any danger, said Bose. No details about what led to the fight were immediately available.