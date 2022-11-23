 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman stabbed outside Waterloo Dollar Tree

WATERLOO — A woman was stabbed with a kitchen knife Wednesday night during what “appeared to be a mutual fight” with another woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot, according to Lt. Steve Bose.

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported the woman at about 7 p.m. from the store in the 1300 block of Logan Avenue to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Police were seen investigating around two parked vehicles.

Police were investigating Nov. 21, 2022, after a person was allegedly shot and killed in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Credit: Andy Milone

No arrests have been made at this time, and the public is not believed to be in any danger, said Bose. No details about what led to the fight were immediately available.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

