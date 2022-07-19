 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman stabbed in Waterloo, investigation ongoing

WATERLOO — A woman was stabbed Monday evening, prompting an investigation by law enforcement. 

According to the Waterloo Police Department, a call was received at 9:35 p.m. regarding an adult female who had been stabbed in the 300 block of Franklin Street. The victim was transported to a hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

The matter remains  under investigation. 

The Courier will update this story as more information is released.

