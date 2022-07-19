Woman stabbed in Waterloo, investigation ongoing

WATERLOO —
A woman was stabbed Monday evening, prompting an investigation by law enforcement. According to the Waterloo Police Department, a call was received at 9:35 p.m. regarding an adult female who had been stabbed in the 300 block of Franklin Street. The victim was transported to a hospital and reported to be in stable condition. The matter remains under investigation. The Courier will update this story as more information is released.
Photos: The 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive
Riders take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Hope City Church Pastor Quovadis Marshal leads riders in prayer as they prepare to take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Drew Collins, father of Elizabeth Collins, speaks to riders before the group takes off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders prepare to take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Riders take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
