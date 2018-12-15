Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- A woman was reportedly stabbed during a robbery in the Clarion Inn parking lot Saturday.

Cedar Falls police officers said they were called to the hotel at 5826 University Ave. at 10:23 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, said she was in the back parking lot when a male approached her with a knife and demanded her money. The victim sustained what police described as minor injuries and the suspect fled the area with her money.

The case remains under investigation.

