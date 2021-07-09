 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced to probation in jail escape plot
Donsque Rashawn Donston

Donsque Rashawn Donston: 

WATERLOO --- An Ohio woman who tried to spring her boyfriend from the Black Hawk County Jail has been sentenced to probation.

“I made a mistake,” 23-year-old Donsque Rashawn Donston of Columbus told the court during a Thursday hearing.

Tyrone Lamar Copeland

Tyrone Lamar Copeland: 

Judge Brad Harris granted a defense request for a deferred judgment, meaning the case will come off her record if she successfully completes probation, noting she didn’t have a criminal history.

Probation will be transferred to Ohio as part of the arrangement.

Authorities said Donston used the jail’s video visitation system to plan an escape with Tyrone Lamar Copeland, 28, who was jailed. The scheme involved leaving a vehicle for Copeland at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he had a doctor’s appointment in December to amputate an infected toe.

Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off to the plan, and Donston was arrested when she pulled up at the hospital.

Donston pleaded to conspiracy charges, which could have resulted in a five-year prison sentence.

Copeland also pleaded conspiracy and was sentenced to five years. He also pleaded to unrelated drug and firearm charges and was sentenced to an additional five years.

