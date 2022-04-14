Woman sentenced to probation in BB gun robbery

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation in a 2020 BB gun robbery.

Carrie Marie Bender, 36, had been charged with second-degree robbery, but she entered a plea to the lesser charge of first-degree theft on Wednesday.

She was sentenced to two to five years of probation.

Authorities allege Bender and Tywan Dwayne Robinson approached a man who was riding a bike on June 25, 2020, in the area of West Eighth and Wellington Streets. Robinson pointed a BB gun at the bicyclist and told him to hand over his money.

The bicyclist gave him $25 in cash, according to court records.

The victim called police, and officers found a bag with a BB gun inside, and Bender was carrying the cash, records state.

Robinson pleaded to a charge of first-degree theft in September 2020 and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

