Woman sentenced to prison in 2019 home invasion

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a 2019 home invasion where a man was shot.

Cassandra Dawn Wright, 37, on Wednesday pleaded to reduced charges of second-degree burglary, intimidation with a weapon and assault while participating in a felony.

She was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison under a plea agreement that included victim restitution and an arrangement to run the time concurrent with a parole violation for an unrelated drug case.

Wright told the court that she and her attorney had discussed the defense that she was on drugs and mental health medication at the time of the crime, but that she ultimately decided to plead to the charges.

Prosecutors said Wright herself didn’t use a gun during the incident but played a supporting role in the crime.

Authorities said Wright and three others forced their way into a house in the 500 block of Western Avenue on Oct. 21. A struggle broke out with the resident, and one of the intruders fired a shot that grazed the resident’s face.

Police arrived and found two of the suspects, James Welton and Larry Clayton, hiding inside the home. Wright and Joshua Bo Truax fled and were arrested later.