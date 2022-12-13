Woman sentenced to prison for taking money from elderly relative

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for taking money from an elderly relative’s account.

Shanan Smith, 56, had power of attorney for a family member who was at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation suffering from dementia.

She allegedly used the relative’s funds for gambling for more than two years, causing the nursing home bill to go into the red, prosecutors allege. Smith sold the woman’s house to pay off the nursing home bill and then put the remaining money in an account, which she also drained, according to authorities.

Smith also received three deposits from the relative’s Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System benefits, according to court records.

The Tripoli care center eventually applied to have the relative’s IPERS and Social Security payments directed toward the relative’s monthly bill at the center.

The matter was investigated by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

In all, authorities accused Smith of taking $54,000. The relative died in 2019.

Prosecutors charged Smith in March 2022 and she pleaded a short time later to one count of wire fraud in connection with diverting a $114 IPERS payment in 2017.

On Friday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Smith to three years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution and remains free until the beginning of her sentence.

She was also ordered to take part in a gambling addiction evaluation. The terms of her supervised release prohibit her from entering casinos, participating in lotteries, dog racing, sports betting, card games and other forms of gambling.