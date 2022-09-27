Woman sentenced to prison for shooting at car carrying children

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for shooting at a car carrying young children in 2020.

Authorities allege Maylesha Dominique Campbell followed and then opened fire on the vehicle on Riehl Street following a dispute with the driver over a social media post.

“The evidence shows the bullet holes were located in the driver’s side back door where the children were located. Just a few inches either way could have resulted in a much more serious incident – injury or death,” Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said.

On Monday, Campbell, now 28, asked the court for probation.

“I’m not what this makes me out to be,” said Campbell, who had entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt but acknowledging she could be found guilty if the matter went to trial — to a charge of intimidation with a weapon.

But Judge Joel Dalrymple said the facts of the case dictate prison time and sentenced her to up to 10 years behind bars.

“Under these circumstances when a gun was actually used in this manner … this court believes that incarceration is appropriate,” Dalrymple said.

Court records allege Campbell was upset with Lashun Denise Brown for a Facebook comment she made on a relative’s post. On April 22, 2020, she had attempted to fight Brown and then showed up at a Riehl Street home where Brown was, records state.

Brown left to go home, a few blocks away, and when she arrived, Campbell was there standing in the street, records state. There was a brief argument, and Campbell then pulled out a handgun and fired. One of the bullets went into the rear door where children were seated.

No injuries were reported.