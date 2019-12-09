WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman convicted of taking more than $50,000 from a Waterloo couple by stringing them along with tales of hardship and fake medical emergencies said she was sorry as she was sentenced to prison.
“It’s clear I haven’t had a model life,” Shawn Eastman Adams, also known as Shawn Tomkins, told the court Friday.
“I have no problem serving my sentence,” the 47-year-old said before asking the judge for a day or two before beginning her prison. She said she had a relative who is in the hospital.
Judge Joel Dalrymple declined to allow the furlough, both citing it as a blanket policy and noting that Adams, who had been free on bond, claimed a “litany of issues” that came up in her life during pivotal points in the case and trial.
Adams was convicted of first-degree theft and false reports during a November trial. Prosecutors said Adams took $57,000 from the Waterloo couple for housing, utilities and expenses for medication for wrist cancer and travel for a kidney transplant. She allegedly promised to repay them with a bogus $3.2 million annuity she indicated was tied up in red tape. She also told them she had a fatal brain tumor and wanted them to raise a boy who was in her care.
During trial, a relative testified that Adams wanted her to draw a surgical scar on Adams’ body when the couple became suspicious but settled for sending them a photo of a scar found in an internet search.
When the couple stopped loaning Adams money, she went to police and alleged the husband had been abusing the boy.
Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan said Adams’ prison sentence was enhanced because of prior convictions for theft and forgery.
“The defendant has been given multiple opportunities for probation,” Sullivan said. “The state believes the only alternative at this time is to sentence the defendant to prison.”
Adams was sentenced to 15 years in prison for theft with a concurrent year for false reports. She will have to serve three years before she is eligible for parole.
Dalrymple ordered the time to be served consecutive with a five-year prison sentence for a Grundy County theft case where she was accused of removing items from a Dike farm in 2017.
