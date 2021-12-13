Woman sentenced to five years in prison in 2020 fatal shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing a woman following a fight in November 2020.

Attorneys for LaSondra Annette Johnson, 36, had asked the court for a deferred judgment, which would have taken to charge off her record following probation.

But Judge Joel Dalrymple said a deferred judgment wasn’t appropriate in the case. Nor was probation.

Johnson was sentenced to up to five years in prison -- the maximum for the charge of assault causing serious injury -- for the shooting death of 27-year-old Jada Young-Mills, a mother of three.

“In sum, a gun was used. In sum, a gun was discharged. In sum, Ms. Johnson killed another human being with the use of that gun. Given those short, simple facts, a prison sentence is appropriate,” Dalrymple said.

The judge also ordered Johnson to pay $150,000 in restitution to Young-Mills’ estate.

In the courtroom during Monday’s sentencing hearing, Young-Mills’ family members told Johnson how the tragedy continues more than a year after the shooting.

“You have kids, and I pray they do well. But her kids can never see their mom again. I would like to say I pray for you, but I can’t. I can’t find it in my heart,” Charlotte Leonard, Young-Mills’ mother said.

Johnson, apparently addressing the family for the first time, apologized.

“I would like to say I am sorry,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she wanted to reach out to the family and send money for the children earlier, immediately after the shooting, but she said she was advised against it.

Witnesses said Young-Mills and her friends had approached Johnson while Johnson was sitting in a parked car on Dawson Street. An argument broke out, and a fight ensued.

Johnson, who had a permit to carry weapons, said she retreated to her vehicle, removed a pistol from the glove box and fired a warning shot in the air as people were trying to enter the vehicle.

During the September trial, Johnson’s attorney argued she was acting in self-defense. The state argued that the fight was over when Johnson pointed the pistol at Young-Mills and fired.

Prosecutors had charged Johnson with first-degree murder, but a jury found her guilty of the lesser assault charge.

