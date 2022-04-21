Woman sentenced in school parking lot attack

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking a teen in the West High School parking lot in 2019.

Ashanti Deanna Phillips, 21, pleaded to charges of first-degree theft, assault with a weapon and assault causing with bodily injury.

On April 14, she was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The judge retained jurisdiction of the case for a possible reconsideration of the sentence in 120 days.

Authorities allege Phillips and others attacked a 16-year-old girl in the school parking lot in January 2019. A stun gun and pepper spray were used in the assault, and the assailants stomped on the victim and kicked her in the face. She suffered a broken nose, according to police.

The suspects took her shoes and gym bags.

Another person charged in the incident, 21-year-old Naviea Jean Steele of Waterloo, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in 2019 on charges for first-degree theft and second-degree robbery. The sentence was to run concurrent with a conviction for a pepper spray robbery at the Independence Walmart.

Third person charged in the school parking lot attack — who was 16 at the time — was handled in juvenile court.

