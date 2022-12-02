Woman sentenced in Cedar Rapids bail scam, awaiting trial in Cedar Falls case

WATERLOO — An Ohio woman awaiting trial for a 2021 bail bond scam in Cedar Falls has pleaded to similar charges in Cedar Rapids.

On Nov. 21, Fatoumata Diallo, 31, of Columbus, entered pleas to charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids. She was ordered to pay restitution and the case will come off her criminal record if she completes three years of supervised probation.

A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed under the plea agreement.

Authorities allege Diallo, who lists Door Dash driver as her occupation, collected money from three Cedar Rapids residents who were conned into believing their grandchildren were in jail and needed bail money in May 2021.

She picked up $42,000 from a home on Heatherridge Drive in Cedar Rapids on May 17, 2021. Two day later she received $9,000 from a house on Michael Street and $15,000 from a home on Dorchester Place.

When police approached her at the last address, she pretended she was lost. She later admitted to her role in the scheme and said she received a 5% cut of the proceeds, according to court records. Police searched her hotel room and seized $7,000.

Cedar Rapids investigators also found an envelope containing about $19,000 in cash she had picked up from a Cedar Falls home on Walnut Street earlier on May 19, 2021. She is charged with first-degree theft in that case and is still awaiting trial.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other arrests have been made as part of the scam.