 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sentenced in boosters club theft
0 comments
breaking top story

Woman sentenced in boosters club theft

{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence woman has been sentenced for stealing from the boosters club.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Lynn Reuther, 47, was a treasurer for the Mustang Athletic Boosters, and authorities allege she used her position to take more than $32,000 from the organization through checks, cash withdrawals and light deposits, and then filed falsified financial reports.

On Tuesday, Reuther pleaded to first-degree theft and first-degree fraud in Buchanan County District Court. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

Jennifer Lynn Reuther

Jennifer Lynn Reuther: 

Treasurer arrested for alleged theft from Mustangs boosters
0 comments
0
2
0
2
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News