Woman sentenced in boosters club theft

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence woman has been sentenced for stealing from the boosters club.

Jennifer Lynn Reuther, 47, was a treasurer for the Mustang Athletic Boosters, and authorities allege she used her position to take more than $32,000 from the organization through checks, cash withdrawals and light deposits, and then filed falsified financial reports.

On Tuesday, Reuther pleaded to first-degree theft and first-degree fraud in Buchanan County District Court. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

