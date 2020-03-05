Woman sentenced for using other's identity to apply for job in Postville

POSTVILLE – A Postville woman has been sentenced to prison for allegedly using another person’s Social Security number to get a job.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 39-year-old Maria Morales-Martinez to six months in jail on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful use of an identification document and unlawful use of a Social Security number.
Prosecutors said Morales, a citizen of Mexico, used a fraudulent Minnesota ID card with picture but the name and birth date of another person and that person’s Social Security number when applying for job at Agri-Star Meat and Poultry in Postville and filing state and federal tax forms in August 2016.
During trial, Morales admitted she used another person’s name and number when she was employed at the company between 2010 and 2012, and then the alias name and number while employed at the company between August 2016 and December 2018.
She was fired after the company discovered that Morales-Martinez was working using fraudulent documents.
