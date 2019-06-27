{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – No one was injured when someone opened fire on a passing car on Wednesday.

According to the police report, Levada Benson, 21, was driving in the 900 block of Newell Street around 4:50 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by several bullets.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Officers found six spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
3
7

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments