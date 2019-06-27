WATERLOO – No one was injured when someone opened fire on a passing car on Wednesday.
According to the police report, Levada Benson, 21, was driving in the 900 block of Newell Street around 4:50 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by several bullets.
Officers found six spent shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Target practice for the upcoming holiday.That street gets busy at certain times of the day,if someone gets hit the might kill someone else in a collision
