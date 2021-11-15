Woman robbed in doggie deal gone bad

WATERLOO — A woman told police she was beaten and her cellphone stolen when haggling over a puppy sale broke down Saturday.

According to Waterloo police, the woman told police she was attempting to buy the dog after seeing the pet advertised on Craigslist. The price for the puppy was $400.

She and the seller met in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. Saturday and climbed into his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to make the purchase.

The woman noticed the dog was injured and requested a discount, according to police. The seller became upset and grabbed the woman by the throat, punching her in the face and telling her he was taking her $400, according to court records.

The woman fled from the truck, and the seller drove off with her money and her cellphone. The phone was later found broken a few blocks away.

Officers found the seller at a liquor store a short time later.

Houston Simmons III, 25, of 410 Adams St., was arrested for one count of second-degree robbery. He was later released from jail.

Court records show Simmons is awaiting trial for drug and firearm charges in connection with a September incident in which he was allegedly found with a 9 mm pistol, marijuana and a large amount of cash in a strip club parking lot.

