Woman reports robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for her laundry outside a Waterloo laundromat over the weekend.
The woman told police she was sitting in her car outside Clean Laundry, 709 Progress Ave., around 4:35 a.m. Sunday when a man with a gun approached her and demanded money. He fled with the woman’s wallet, according to police.
No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
