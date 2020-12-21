 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman reports robbery in Waterloo
1 comment
alert top story

Woman reports robbery in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for her laundry outside a Waterloo laundromat over the weekend.

The woman told police she was sitting in her car outside Clean Laundry, 709 Progress Ave., around 4:35 a.m. Sunday when a man with a gun approached her and demanded money. He fled with the woman’s wallet, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No arrests have been made in the crime.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
clip art crime
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News