Woman reports purse snatching in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a purse snatching in Waterloo.
A woman told police she was walking in the area of West Fourth and Randolph streets around 2 p.m. Monday when a man on a bike grabbed for her purse.
She pulled back, and the man pulled out a gun and pointed the weapon at her, prompting her to release the purse, according to police. The gunman then rode off on his bike.
No serious injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
