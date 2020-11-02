Woman reports attack, purse snatching in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman said she was attacked and robbed while walking Sunday night.
The 40-year-old woman said she was in the 100 block of East Donald Street around 11:15 p.m. walking to the nearby McDonald’s restaurant when someone pushed her down and took her purse.
No arrest have been made in the crime.
