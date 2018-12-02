Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS ---Cedar Falls police are investigating an armed robbery of a woman late Saturday.

The woman reported that at about 10:50 p.m. she was confronted by a man with a small handgun in the 1900 block of Olive Street.

Police said the male threatened her and stole her purse and fled.

No arrests have been made, and no description of the assailant was given.

