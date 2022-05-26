Woman remains detained pending trial on heroin, fentanyl charges

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman will remain in custody pending trial on federal opioid charges.

Last week, a magistrate ordered Sheryl Ann Wellner, 43, be detained until trial, which is currently scheduled for July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Wellner is charged with one count of possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to deliver.

Details weren’t available, but authorities allege she possessed the drugs Aug. 31. She also has a prior felony crack cocaine conviction from 2005, records state.

A grand jury handed up the opioid indictment May 3, and it remained sealed until May 16 when she was arrested.

Wellner is also awaiting trial for ongoing criminal conduct charges in a stolen check investigation from August 2021.

