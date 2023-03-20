WAUKON — A Waterloo woman accused of setting a fire that destroyed her downtown Waukon business and killed a dog in 2022 has been released from jail.

Mindy Jo Jones, 43, also known as Mindy Jo Riley, was released from the Allamakee County Jail after posting $25,000 bond.

She is charged with first-degree arson, a felony, and animal abuse in connection with the Feb. 13, 2022, fire that leveled her store at 9 Allamakee St. and the apartments above the shop while damaging adjacent businesses.

Jones was charged last week following a year-long investigation into the blaze.

Authorities allege Jones had the motive and opportunity to start the fire, which came as she faced complaints from vendors and lenders doing business with her Tin Rust and Harmony stores.

“Mindy Jones had a financial motive to destroy the building and the business,” Waukon Police Chief Paul Wagner wrote in a criminal complaint filed with the court.

Jones was released from prison in 2017 after serving time for taking more than $100,000 from a Sumner couple. She set up a gift store in Harmony, Minnesota, and in 2020 obtained a $25,000 economic development loan to buy the storefront she had been renting.

She opened a second Tin Rust and Harmony store across the border in Waukon, Iowa.

By early 2022, she was behind on payments for her Minnesota loan and at least one vendor had gone to police to report thousands of dollars in bounced checks from the business, according to court records. She was also under investigation by Minnesota officials for an unapproved raffle that offered a John Deere Gator utility vehicle as a top prize, court records show.

The Feb. 13, 2022, fire at her Waukon store was reported around 7 p.m. It drew firefighters from several neighboring departments and sapped the city’s water supply. The blaze claimed the life of a dog that was in a rented apartment in the building.

The investigation drew experts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshal, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and fire investigators from insurance companies.

In addition to combing over the fire scene, they examined Jones’ bank and insurance records.

Jones was at the store within minutes of the fire being reported, according to court records. Investigators found two separate fires had been started inside the business on the first floor — one behind the sales counter and the second on the east wall near a cold air return duct.

There were no electrical equipment or outlets in those areas, and testing ruled out the possibility of other heat sources, according to court records.

While the fire investigation was ongoing, Jones pleaded to the raffle charges in Minnesota and in October 2022 was sentenced to work release and supervised probation.

The following month, First Southeast Bank won a $191,034 judgment for unpaid loans.

Jones’ insurance carrier, State Farm Fire and Casualty, refused to pay for the fire damages, court records state, and last month Jones filed a suit alleging breach of contract.

Her attorney said the suit was filed to protect her interests in the face of statute of limitation issues as she sought a new lawyer, and he then withdrew from the case citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.

On Monday, the Waukon Police Department announced the arson and animal abuse charges.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been accused of being involved in an arson.

In 2006, a fire gutted Mark Eugene Yungtum’s West Fourth Street home in Sumner. Yungtum told police he was attacked and stabbed by three assailants who threatened to kill him and torched his house.

He told police the intruders said they were there on behalf of Jones, who was a former friend of Yungtum. He told authorities the two had a “disagreement over financial matters that could have had an adverse effect on her because of prior and pending criminal charges,” court records state.

Authorities didn’t believe Yungtum – his financial records and sentimental belongings had been placed safely in his pickup truck and detached garage, and there was no evidence connecting Jones to the fire. Yungtum was charged with arson and making a false report to law enforcement, alleging he wanted to collect insurance money following a recent bankruptcy.

Yungtum was convicted at trial and sentenced to prison.

