WATERLOO -- A Wisconsin woman convicted of two other felonies was arrested after police say she pulled a gun on another woman late Friday night.
Elizabeth Ann Roeder, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested Dec. 22 in the area of Heath Street and Logan Avenue and charged with carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon, being a felon in control of a firearm, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked.
She remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $41,500 bond as of Monday.
Waterloo Police say they received three calls Friday night regarding the incident.
According to police, Jolon Whitis of Waterloo was driving in the area of Broadway and Conger when she spotted her boyfriend in the passenger seat of Roeder's vehicle at around 8:45 p.m. Dec. 21.
Whitis told police she began yelling at her boyfriend to give her keys back, according to the police report.
Whitis told police she then saw Roeder reach into her glove compartment and take out a black handgun.
Roeder then allegedly pointed the gun at Whitis and said, "B----, I'm savage."
Whitis said she was "scared for her life," according to the report.
Roeder was found during a traffic stop in the area of Heath Street and Logan Avenue just after midnight Saturday morning, according to the report. Officers found a High Point .380-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine in the glove compartment, as well as open alcoholic beverages and marijuana.
Roeder had earlier been convicted of two felonies in 2013 in Wisconsin, the first for trafficking for labor or benefits in April, and the second written into her report as "involving sex serv minor" in December. It was unclear what the second felony entailed.
