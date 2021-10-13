Woman pleads to neglect in Waterloo dog deaths

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo woman has pleaded to allegations she left behind two dogs to starve to death when she moved in 2020.

Alicia Cai Swanson, 23, currently of Cedar Falls, entered a written plea to two counts of misdemeanor animal neglect on Monday. Sentencing will be at a later date, and Swanson faces up to a year in jail on each count.

The defense indicated it will ask for a deferred judgment, which would remove the case from her record.

In the plea, Swanson admitted she “impounded or confined an animal and failed to provide food or water to the animal resulting in death or serious injury.”

Authorities allege Swanson moved from a rented Osage Road home in rural Waterloo in May 2020. When the landlord began to clean the property months after her departure, he found the remains of a dog in the bathroom. The body of a second dog was discovered under a futon.

