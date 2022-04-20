Woman pleads to fraud charges in COVID relief scheme

WATERLOO —- A Waterloo woman has pleaded to using a COVID-19 relief program to steal money from the government.

Chrishandia Michael White, 32, pleaded to one count of first-degree fraud on Monday in Black Hawk County District Court. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Investigators with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals allege White used a made-up name to register as a landlord account to receive funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act rent relief program.

Eleven applications were submitted for tenants who were seeking rental relief for properties the landlord allegedly operated in Cedar Rapids. Investigators determined the properties were owned by other people, and the paycheck stubs submitted by the alleged tenants were also bogus, according to court records.

White allegedly submitted $33,070 in false claims and received $20,000 in payments through the scheme, court records state.

She was arrested in September.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.