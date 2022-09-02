Woman pleads in raffle investigation

WATERLOO — A former Waukon woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with raffle tickets sold in Minnesota, where she operated a gift shop.

Mindy Jo Jones, also known as Mindy Riley, 42, currently of Waterloo, entered a plea to theft by swindle in Fillmore County on Aug. 22. Under a plea agreement, other charges in Minnesota will be dismissed.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and sentencing will be at a later date.

She is also facing a third-degree theft charge filed this week in Waukon where is accused of passing a bad check for $1,142.

Authorities allege Jones had approached a family member for $3,000 to pay off a 2021 John Deere Gator UTV that was part of a fundraising raffle in September 2021. She charged the relative’s credit card through her store, Tin Rust and Harmony of Harmony, Minn.

Jones then paid her back with a business check that bounced, according to court records.

The relative later became suspicious of the raffle and contacted Minnesota gaming officials.

Investigators found tickets for the raffle — priced at $20 each — claimed to benefit the Fillmore Central Fine Arts and the Childhood Cancer Community in memory of a 1-year-old Minnesota girl who died in 2019. The two organizations hadn’t approved of the raffle, and the raffle tickets weren’t numbered, records state.

When questioned by authorities, Jones said she had changed the raffle, dropping the fine arts and cancer charities after picking up Support Our Veterans in Iowa as a nonprofit sponsor. She said she then reprinted the tickets with the charity’s license number and planned hold the raffle in Iowa, court records state. She allegedly said he ultimately decided to cancel the raffle and was issuing refunds.

Officials with Support Our Veterans told investigators the organization had agreed to the raffle even though its nonprofit status was pending, according to court records. Officials also told investigators they didn’t have a license number and didn’t know where license number on the raffle tickets’ second printing came from.

Investigators found Jones had agreed to purchase a Gator from a Cresco dealership, but the $1,000 down payment check bounced, court records state.

Court records indicate authorities determined some 123 raffle tickets were sold for a total of $2,460.

Last week, Waukon police filed a third-degree theft against Jones alleging she passed a bad check for $1,142 to a Cresco woman in January.

In 2016, before moving to Harmony, Jones had been sentenced to prison for forgery charges after she allegedly took more than $100,000 from a Sumner couple she befriended. She was ordered to pay restitution in the case.

In July 2020, she applied for a $25,000 revolving loan from the Harmony Economic Development Authority to buy the Main Street storefront she had been renting for her shop. She told board members she planned to renovate the interior and repair the brick exterior.

By April 2022, Tin Rust and Harmony was behind on payments, and the board discussed pursuing foreclosure of the loan, according to meeting minutes.

Jones had operated a second Tin Rust and Harmony store in downtown Waukon, Iowa, which caught fire in February. The blaze also destroyed a neighboring pet supply store and damaged nearby businesses, and firefighting efforts caused issues with the city’s water system that resulted in a boil order and school cancellation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal.