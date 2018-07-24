Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FAYETTE – Another former Prairie View nursing assistant has pleaded to charges in connection with a sexual exploitation probe at the Fayette-based residential care facility.

Jamie Leah Pagel, 31, of Sumner, entered a written plea to a single count of misdemeanor sexual exploitation by a mental health worker on Monday in Fayette County District Court.

In her plea, Pagel wrote that she had kissed a resident at the center for the purpose of arousing sexual desires.

She was originally arrested on felony exploitation charges, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Under the plea agreement, Pagel will be sentenced to two years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender. Prosecutors won’t challenge a request for a deferred judgment, which means the charge will come off her record following probation, and the state also won’t resist a future request to alter her registration requirements.

Pagel is the fourth former nursing assistant to plead following a March investigation sparked when two residents fled the center.

In June, Carolyn Marie Wiedrich, 44, of Sumner, pleaded guilty to exploitation and was granted a deferred judgment with two to five years of probation.

Before that, Paige Lynn Johanningmeier and Megan Marie Penney entered pleas to reduced charges of misdemeanor wanton neglect of a dependent adult and received deferred judgments.

Another former nursing assistant, Shelby Mariah Sebring, of Hawkeye, is awaiting trial.

