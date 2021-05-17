Woman pleads in jail escape plot

WATERLOO – An Ohio woman has pleaded to allegations she attempted to help her boyfriend escape from jail.

Donsque Rashawn Donston, 23, of Columbus, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit a felony Wednesday.

Authorities allege Donston and another person had plotted to assist Tyrone Lamar Copeland flee from sheriff’s deputies when he was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital to have a toe removed in December.

“We planned to help him escape by having a vehicle ready to drive him away as he was going to the hospital for outpatient surgery,” Donston said in a written guilty plea.

Court records allege they used the Black Hawk County Jail’s video visitation system to coordinate, with Donston driving around the hospital to show Copeland the layout and describe the Land Rover they planned to leave for him.

The escape wasn’t successful. Deputies were tipped off and detained Donston when she pulled up at the hospital shortly before Copeland’s scheduled procedure.