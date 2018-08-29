WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids woman serving time for a Des Moines crime has allegedly fled from a Waterloo halfway house.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Natasha Elgers, 26, was placed on escape status Tuesday when she failed to return to the Waterloo Work Release Facility.
Elgers is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree burglary in connection with an April 2009 robbery plot in Des Moines during the Drake Relays.
Elgers, who was 16 at the time, and three Waterloo residents were originally charged in the crime. According to Courier archives, she approached two Minnesota men --- twin brothers apparently in town for the sporting event --- claiming to be a prostitute and brought them to a motel room. A short time, three others entered the room with a sawed-off shotgun. One of the brothers fled, and the robbery scheme fell apart.
Elgers had originally been charged with robbery, but she pleaded to the reduced burglary charge in September 2009.
In 2014, she was paroled and began living in Waterloo, but within a year began missing appointments with her parole officer. She was detained on a parole violation in 2017 after being at large for 588 days, according to court records. The Iowa Board of Parole revoked her parole and returned her to prison. She was placed on work release in July 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.