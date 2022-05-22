Woman killed in overnight Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Waterloo.

The identity of the victim and other details haven’t been released, but police and paramedics were called to the 300 block of Manson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire.

Authorities found a female gunshot victim inside a vehicle in the area. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

The woman was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

