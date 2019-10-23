{{featured_button_text}}
Welton, Clayton

James David Welton, left, and Larry William Clayton

WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.

Cassandra Dawn Wright, 36, of 185 Lehman Circle, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary, intimidation with a weapon and assault while participating in a felony. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Police said Wright was identified on video as one of four people who forced their way into a home at 532 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday. Two of the people were armed with firearms, and a shot was fired when a struggle ensued, according to police. The bullet grazed a resident’s face, police said.

UPDATE: Bond set at $100K in overnight Waterloo home invasion, gunfire

Neighbors called police, and an officer was there within minutes. Wright and another person fled from the home, and two others intruders --- James David Welton, 40, and Larry William Clayton, 52 --- were trapped in the house and found hiding in the basement.

Bond for Welton and Clayton was also set at $100,000 cash only each.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments