WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.
Cassandra Dawn Wright, 36, of 185 Lehman Circle, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary, intimidation with a weapon and assault while participating in a felony. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Police said Wright was identified on video as one of four people who forced their way into a home at 532 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday. Two of the people were armed with firearms, and a shot was fired when a struggle ensued, according to police. The bullet grazed a resident’s face, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Neighbors called police, and an officer was there within minutes. Wright and another person fled from the home, and two others intruders --- James David Welton, 40, and Larry William Clayton, 52 --- were trapped in the house and found hiding in the basement.
Bond for Welton and Clayton was also set at $100,000 cash only each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.