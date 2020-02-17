Woman injured in weekend shooting, police investigate

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are searching for answers after a woman was shot outside her apartment building over the weekend.

Jordyn Harper-Chambers, 21, had gone out to her car parked at in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Circle around 5:47 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a bullet.

The projectile struck her in the abdomen, and she was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment. Police said the injury wasn’t fatal.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

