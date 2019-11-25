WATERLOO — One woman was taken to the hospital in a rollover crash in Waterloo Monday afternoon.
The collision happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Minnesota Street at the Bertch Avenue intersection.
The impact overturned a sport utility vehicle, and a woman from the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
