WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after his girlfriend showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday.

Police arrested Demario Latrell Rucker, 33, 303 Dearborn Ave., for felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000.

According to police, Rucker drove his girlfriend to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. Friday. She was treated for a gunshot wound to her right leg and is expected to survive, police said.

The woman told police she arrived at her apartment at 130 Sherwood Court, opened the door and was shot, court records state.

Rucker is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2011 felony conviction in Wisconsin, according to court records.

Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium Planetarium 1 Planetarium 2 Planetarium 6 Planetarium 3 Planetarium 8 Planetarium 4 Planetarium 5 Planetarium 7