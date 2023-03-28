TAMA — A federal grand jury has handed up an indictment against a Toledo woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the trucking company where she worked for almost a decade.

Court records allege Leann Marie Rouse, 49, used her position as a bookkeeper at Siemens Trucking in Traer to divert more than $400,000 for her own use between 2015 and 2020 and then used the business’ computer software to cover her tracks.

Last week, a grand jury for U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids filed an indictment charging her with three counts of wire fraud stemming from transfers from the business bank account into her personal account.

Arraignment is scheduled for next week.

According to court records, Rouse began working as a bookkeeper for the company in 2011 and had control of its accounting software and payroll. She allegedly wrote checks to herself and then used the software to make it appear the funds went to other entities the company did business with, court records state.

Bank officials became suspicious in 2020 and called authorities. Rouse was initially charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct in state court in October 2020. Those case are pending in Tama County District Court.

The 10 most dangerous cars in the US Vehicles that are the most involved in fatal crashes Trucks lead for most dangerous vehicles in the US Here's the rest of the top 10 most dangerous vehicles