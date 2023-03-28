#3. Honda Accord
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 5,079
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.65
- 2018 Unit Sales: 291,071
It's not all about pickups when it comes to fatal accidents, as the ever-popular Honda Accord ranks as the third-deadliest vehicle on the list and the worst passenger car when it comes to vehicle fatalities. Even though Ford sells about three times more F-Series vehicles than Honda does Accords, the Accord's accident data shows 0.65 occupants are killed in fatal accidents involving this vehicle. That's almost 50% higher than the F-Series. Lastly, the Honda Accord is the deadliest vehicle in six states between 2017-2019, including Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.
#4. Toyota Camry
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 4,734
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.59
- 2018 Unit Sales: 343,439
Toyota takes pride that its midsized Camry sedan outsells archrival Honda's Accord. The automaker is likely happy that crash data shows fewer people (0.59) die in Camry fatal accidents than in Accord (0.65). In 2017-2019, the Camry scored the most fatal accidents in Massachusetts.
#5. RAM Pickup (1500, 2500, and 3500)
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 5,897
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.43
- 2018 Unit Sales: 536,980
While the RAM (formerly Dodge) pickup is involved in a high number of fatal accidents (5.897) during the study period, it has the lowest number of occupant fatalities (0.43) among the most dangerous cars. Based on AutoInsurance.org's study, the Dodge RAM pickup is the most accident-prone in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Wyoming.
#6. Honda Civic
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,497
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.70
- 2018 Unit Sales: 325,760
The Civic has the dishonor of being the deadliest vehicle on this list of the 10 most dangerous cars. A fatality rate of 0.70 occupants per deadly accident exceeds the RAM pickup by more than 60%; the Ford Mustang only surpasses it at 0.71 occupant deaths. Between 2017-2019, there were more fatal accidents with a Civic in California and Vermont than any other vehicle in that state.
#7. Toyota Corolla
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,430
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.64
- 2018 Unit Sales: 303,732
Toyota has sold more than 50,000,000 Corollas globally since the model debuted in 1966. So, given the popularity of this compact car, it's no surprise to find a Corolla on this list—there are so many on the road. And like the Civic, the Corolla has a high fatality rate (0.64), which stems from its smallish size.
#8. Ford Explorer
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,332
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.61
- 2018 Unit Sales: 261,571
Despite the abundance of SUVs in the marketplace, there's only one on our list; the Ford Explorer. The vehicle is no stranger to hazardous situations following the Firestone tire debacle from the 1990s that led to more than 1,000 deaths and injuries. Interestingly, despite it being a larger vehicle, the Explorer's fatality rate (0.61) approaches that of smaller cars.
#9. Nissan Altima
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,267
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.60
- 2018 Unit Sales: 209,146
The Nissan Altima remains a worthy competitor to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry with comparable features and equipment. It is also similar to these rivals regarding an occupant fatality rate of 0.60, which slots between the Camry and Accord.
#10. GMC Sierra
- Total Fatal Crashes (2014-2018): 3,245
- Occupants killed per vehicle in a fatal crash: 0.48
- 2018 Unit Sales: 219,554
The final entry on our list of the 10 most dangerous cars caps off with the GMC Sierra pickup, a clone of its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado. Between 2017-2019, the Sierra used to be responsible for more fatalities in Maine but was recently eclipsed by the Chevy Silverado.
