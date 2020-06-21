Woman hurt in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman is hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting.
The 27-year-old victim has not been identified.
Waterloo Police were called to 114 Edwards St. about 4:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was found there and transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Police said Sunday she was in serious but stable condition. No further information was being released at the time.
