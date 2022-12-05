Woman hospitalized last week following assault has died

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died.
Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken a hospital after police found her with a head injury on Wednesday. She never regained consciousness and died Saturday, according to friends and relatives. She was 39.
Police confirmed the death.
Taylor’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Lamarcus Lamario Martez Williams, remains at the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $500,000. He was detained on Wednesday night on charges of third-offense domestic assault, escape, interference and assault on an officer.
According to court records, Williams told police he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser.
Police continue to investigate the attack, and an autopsy will be scheduled.
Meanwhile, corrections officials have asked the court to revoke Williams’ probation for an April incident where he punched Taylor in the head.
Inside the newly remodeled Cedar Falls City Hall council chambers
Cedar Falls City Hall - 1
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cedar Falls City Hall - 14
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green recognized Mardy Holst during the first council meeting inside the remodeled chambers Nov. 7, 2022, for his more than 20 years of service on the Planning & Zoning Commission.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cedar Falls City Hall - 13
Randal Meyer asked Cedar Falls City Council, during its first meeting inside the new council chambers Nov. 7, 2022, to hold a future discussion about preserving the University of Northern Iowa's West Gym.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls City Hall - 16
Traci Mallaro, co-chair of Jump In, speaks to Cedar Falls City Council, during its first meeting inside the new council chambers Nov. 7, 2022, about the future swimming facility to be built on the campus of the new high school along West 27th Street.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall. Pictured is the lobby outside the council chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall. Pictured is the lobby outside the council chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Jim Brown, executive director of Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, speaks to the Cedar Falls City Council, during its first meeting inside its new council chambers Nov. 7, 2022, about his organization's work and plans for the future.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green recognized Mardy Holst during the first council meeting inside the remodeled chambers Nov. 7, 2022, for his more than 20 years of service on the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Cedar Falls City Council held its first meetings, Nov. 7 and 21, 2022, inside the remodeled City Hall chambers.
