Woman gets probation for stealing from Waterloo charity where she worked

WATERLOO – A former office administrator for a local charity has been sentenced to probation for stealing thousands of dollars from the nonprofit.

Cynthia Jean Gryp, 65, of Jesup, also had asked for a deferred judgment, which would have eventually removed the case from her criminal record.

But Judge David Odekirk declined, instead sentencing Gryp to up to 15 years — three consecutive five-year sentences for second-degree theft and forgery charges — and suspending the prison time to two to five years of supervised probation.

As part of the plea agreement, Gryp, who has no prior criminal history, will pay $8,314 in restitution, which covers the money she took from the Family and Children’s Council, as well as accounting costs that were part of the investigation into the theft.

“She stole from children in our community, and her dishonesty led to a massive domino effect where we lost critical funding. While we were trying to dig ourselves out of the mess and find funding that helps keep children in our community safe, she was going on vacations. I’m beyond thankful the court recognized the seriousness of this matter,” said Amanda Goodman, the council’s executive director.