Woman found guilty of murder in 2018 fatal fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been found guilty for setting a fire that killed a boy and his mother in 2018.

Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning before convicting 45-year-old Denise Susanna O’Brien guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Each count is punishable by a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors said O’Brien set fires to the back steps and front porch of a Dawson Street home in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, because she was mad that her boyfriend spent the night there with another woman.

The boyfriend and the other woman escaped, but the fire trapped other residents --- 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis and his mother, 32-year-old Ashley Smith --- in an upstairs bedroom, and they died of smoke inhalation and burns.

