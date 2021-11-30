Woman found guilty of murder in 2018 fatal fire in Waterloo

Denise Susanna O’Brien, center, enters the courtroom shortly before she was found guilty of two counts of murder on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Relatives of Jaykwon Sallis and Ashley Smith file out of the courtroom as Denise Susanna O’Brien, seated at right, talks with defense attorney Wendy Samuelson on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2021, moments after a jury found her guilty of killing the two in a 2018 fire.
Jeff Reinitz
A stuffed animal an flowers decorate the steps out front of 536 Dawson St. where a fire claimed the lives of a child and a woman on Sunday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
A person identified by police as Denise O’Brien in a surveillance video at Kwik Star on Broadway Street on the morning of April 22, 2021.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been found guilty for setting a fire that killed a boy and his mother in 2018.
Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning before convicting 45-year-old Denise Susanna O’Brien guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
Each count is punishable by a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Prosecutors said O’Brien set fires to the back steps and front porch of a Dawson Street home in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, because she was mad that her boyfriend spent the night there with another woman.
The boyfriend and the other woman escaped, but the fire trapped other residents --- 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis and his mother, 32-year-old Ashley Smith --- in an upstairs bedroom, and they died of smoke inhalation and burns.
