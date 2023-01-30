Woman found guilty of lesser charge in 2021 stabbing

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021.

Aaliyah Renee Wright, 25, had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony,

Following trial last week, jurors returned Friday with a verdict finding her guilty of simple assault, a misdemeanor. She was also found guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily injury.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach said Wright deliberately stabbed Quentin Bradley in the leg after he disappeared for two days and then returned home Dec. 12, 2021. The knife pierced the skin, fatty tissue and even muscle and left him with lasting nerve damage, according to testimony.

Bradley then went to the hospital, and Wright ordered McDonald’s Door Dash, Stach said.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said the stabbing was an accident, and that Bradley was injured during a struggle over the knife. As for the other aspects of the altercation Watt said Wright was acting in self-defense – hitting him back when he hit her.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

