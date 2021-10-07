 Skip to main content
Woman fires gun to scare off attacking dog in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Authorities are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a woman fired a handgun to scare off a dog that was attacking her dog.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Western Avenue when the woman was walking her dog, according to Cedar Falls Police.

Another person was also taking their dog for a walk in that location, and that dog attacked the woman’s dog, police said.

The woman pulled out a handgun she was carrying and fired shots into the air in an attempt to scare off the attacking dog, police said. That tactic didn’t work, and the owners were eventually able to get their pets separated.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the attacking dog was cited by Animal Control, and the gunfire matter was referred to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

