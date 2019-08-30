CEDAR FALLS --A woman was arrested early Friday after an incident at the Extended Stay, 4410 University Ave.
Amanda Jo Casey, 33, no address given, faces charges of third-degree burglary, going armed with intent and second-degree criminal mischief.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls Police were called shortly before midnight to the Extended Stay on a report of a person damaging a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they said Casey had intentionally caused extensive damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. She also entered and taken items from the vehicle. It was also reported to officers that Casey had intentionally gone after another subject with a dangerous weapon when they confronted her.
No further details were provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.