CEDAR FALLS --A woman was arrested early Friday after an incident at the Extended Stay, 4410 University Ave.

Amanda Jo Casey, 33, no address given, faces charges of third-degree burglary, going armed with intent and second-degree criminal mischief.

Cedar Falls Police were called shortly before midnight to the Extended Stay on a report of a person damaging a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they said Casey had intentionally caused extensive damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. She also entered and taken items from the vehicle. It was also reported to officers that Casey had intentionally gone after another subject with a dangerous weapon when they confronted her.

No further details were provided.

