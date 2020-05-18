Woman faces bribery charge in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman who was arrested following a Sunday disturbance allegedly kicked a police officer.

She then allegedly offered him cash to let her go.

The offer netted an additional charge, and Melody Kanosha McCullum, 29, was arrested for bribery in addition to assault on a peace officer, interference, public intoxication and providing false identification information.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Randall Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found McCullum yelling at people in the house. When police tried to detain her, she kicked one officer in the leg, according to court records.

Once inside the squad car, she asked the officer to turn off his camera and told him she would pay him $1,200 to release her, records state. When they arrived at the Black Hawk County Jail, he allegedly used a false name and date of birth during the booking process.

