Woman dies in dog attack at Meskwaki settlement

TAMA – Dogs involved in a deadly attack at the Meskwaki settlement have been located and killed, according to police.
According to a post on the Meskwaki Tribal Police Facebook page, the mauling happened Monday afternoon. The post described the incident as a “vicious attack" by a large pack of dogs that killed a young woman in the area of Springs Road.
Police said they would not release the woman’s name or other details until a later date, citing “the sensitivity of the situation.”
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.