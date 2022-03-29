 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies in dog attack at Meskwaki settlement

  • Updated
TAMA – Dogs involved in a deadly attack at the Meskwaki settlement have been located and killed, according to police.

According to a post on the Meskwaki Tribal Police Facebook page, the mauling happened Monday afternoon. The post described the incident as a “vicious attack" by a large pack of dogs that killed a young woman in the area of Springs Road.

Police said they would not release the woman’s name or other details until a later date, citing “the sensitivity of the situation.”

