Woman detained following motorcycle chase

CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after leading the Black Hawk County sheriff on a motorcycle chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, Kra-Saunda La-Nia Lloyd, 28, was detained when her Kawasaki developed engine trouble after making her way through a busy intersection in Cedar Falls.

Lloyd was arrested for carrying weapons, eluding, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. She was also cited for allegedly running several red lights.

She was released pending trial.

Sheriff Tony Thompson spotted the motorcycle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the area of West Fourth Street and Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo around 3:45 p.m. The motorcycle fled down Ridgeway Avenue and entered Cedar Falls where it turned north on Highway 58, where Cedar Falls police joined the chase.

The motorcycle then began to slow and came to a stop just north of Greenhill Road, according to court records.

Cedar Falls police found marijuana and a loaded 9 mm Taurus pistol when she was detained.