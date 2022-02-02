 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman convicted of gun charges for weapons linked to shootings

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who bought guns that were later linked to two shootings and whose car was found stuck in a snowbank during a third has been convicted of federal weapons charges.

Allyssa Jo Stovall

A jury found Allyssa Jo Stovall, 23, guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user on Tuesday following trial in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Jurors deliberated for about two hours.

Authorities allege Stovall bought a 9mm SCCY pistol from Scheels in Cedar Falls and a 9mm Ruger handgun from Mr. Guns in Waterloo in July 2020.

The SCCY was used in a July 26, 2020, shooting in the area of Iowa and Saxon streets, and the Ruger was used in an Aug. 2, 2020, shooting on Argyle Street, according to court records.

Police has also found Stovall in her vehicle stuck in the snow while investigating a Feb. 11, 2021, shooting, according to court records. Her vehicle was searched later, and police found loose marijuana flakes inside, court records state.

Investigators determined Stovall posted photographs on social media of her holding a marijuana blunt and spoke about her marijuana use during a recorded telephone call with her boyfriend, Dumarkus Gibbs, prosecutors said. 

Authorities with an ATF task force approached her at her home on July 22, 2021, and found drug paraphernalia.

In November 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Gibbs with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in connection with the 9 mm Ruger. His trial is tentatively scheduled for March.

