CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman was charged with attempted murder after police say she was involved in a domestic assault.
Jennifer Bean, 44, of Charles City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse assault and obstructing emergency communications.
Charles City Police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Salzer Street on Tuesday and arrested Bean, according to a Facebook post from the department Friday.
Bean is in the Floyd County Jail on a $26,300 bond. No further details were available Friday, including who Bean assaulted and the condition of the person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.