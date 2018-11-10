Try 1 month for 99¢

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman was charged with attempted murder after police say she was involved in a domestic assault.

Jennifer Bean, 44, of Charles City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse assault and obstructing emergency communications.

Charles City Police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Salzer Street on Tuesday and arrested Bean, according to a Facebook post from the department Friday.

Bean is in the Floyd County Jail on a $26,300 bond. No further details were available Friday, including who Bean assaulted and the condition of the person.

