Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Troopers arrested a woman in the area of U.S. Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road for child endangerment Saturday after she allegedly drove under the influence with a 7 year old in the back seat.

Jaronda Lesha Washington, 50, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was reportedly driving a silver Dodge Avenger at 75 mph in a 65 mph zone when she was pulled over at 7:27 a.m.

In the center console were a couple of cannabis blunts, responsible for a strong odor of marijuana that led to sobriety testing by the officer, according to court records.

She admitted to having smoked cannabis at 3 and 6:15 a.m. and having taken multiple medications the night prior at about 9 p.m., including fluoxetine and other anti-depressant, anti-anxiety and PTSD medications, the records state.

She was charged with possession of the controlled substance and first-offense operating under the influence.

Additionally, she and the child had a no contact order with Ricardo Dale Smith, the passenger in the front passenger seat. He was placed under arrest for violating the order.