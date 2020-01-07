{{featured_button_text}}
ELGIN -- An Elgin woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer during a disturbance over the weekend.

Fayette County sheriff's deputies were called to the incident at an Elgin home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Laura Valentine, 32, was arrested for assault on a peace officer. She was later released from jail.

Mugshot gallery for January 2020.

