ELGIN -- An Elgin woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer during a disturbance over the weekend.
Fayette County sheriff's deputies were called to the incident at an Elgin home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Laura Valentine, 32, was arrested for assault on a peace officer. She was later released from jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mugshot gallery for January 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.