Woman charged with animal neglect after malnourished dogs found

CEDAR FALLS — An Illinois woman has been charged with neglect in connection with three dogs found at a Cedar Falls motel where she had been staying earlier this month.

Billie Charlene Wentzel, 55, currently of Savanna, formerly of Hampton, was arrested Aug. 19 on three counts of animal neglect causing injury. She is also awaiting trial for a weapons charge in connection with a handgun found at the motel.

According to police, officers were sent to Americinn Lodge and Suites on Nordic Drive on Aug. 12 and found malnourished dogs at her room. Animal Control officials seized the dogs – a Maltese, a Pitbull and a Rottweiler – and police found a .40-caliber Glock pistol in her belongings.

A Humane Society evaluation found the Maltese had was limping and had dental issues. The Pitbull was underweight and had bacterial and yeast infections. The Rottweiler was severely malnourished, had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection, bacterial and yeast infection covering most of the body, and dental issues, according to court records.

Authorities allege Wentzel is prohibited from handling firearms because of felony convictions in Illinois and Arizona.







