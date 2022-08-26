Woman charged with animal neglect after malnourished dogs found

CEDAR FALLS — An Illinois woman has been charged with neglect in connection with three dogs found at a Cedar Falls motel where she had been staying earlier this month.
Billie Charlene Wentzel, 55, currently of Savanna, formerly of Hampton, was arrested Aug. 19 on three counts of animal neglect causing injury. She is also awaiting trial for a weapons charge in connection with a handgun found at the motel.
According to police, officers were sent to Americinn Lodge and Suites on Nordic Drive on Aug. 12 and found malnourished dogs at her room. Animal Control officials seized the dogs – a Maltese, a Pitbull and a Rottweiler – and police found a .40-caliber Glock pistol in her belongings.
A Humane Society evaluation found the Maltese had was limping and had dental issues. The Pitbull was underweight and had bacterial and yeast infections. The Rottweiler was severely malnourished, had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection, bacterial and yeast infection covering most of the body, and dental issues, according to court records.
Authorities allege Wentzel is prohibited from handling firearms because of felony convictions in Illinois and Arizona.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
081522jr-doggie-dip-1
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-3
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
081522jr-doggie-dip-4
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-6
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-7
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-8
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-9
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-10
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-11
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-12
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-14
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-15
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-16
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-17
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-18
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-19
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-20
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-21
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-22
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-23
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-2
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Jeff Reinitz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.